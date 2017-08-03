2 dead in emergency landing of small plane in Portugal

Two people were killed when a small plane landed on an emergency landing Wednesday at Sao Joao beach in Costa de Caparica in Almada, some 30 km south of Lisbon, Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.



"The victims are a man and a child," said Commander Pedro Coelho Dias, a spokeswoman for the National Maritime Authority (AMN) said. "We have confirmation that two people were hit by the plane and died on the spot."



The National Institute of Emergency Medical (INEM) said that the victims are a 30-year-old man and a five-year-old girl, "apparently without a family relationship."



The two crew members of the plane did not suffer injury and were taken away by police.



The Office of Prevention and Investigation of Accidents with Aircraft and Rail Accidents said a team from the organization has started the investigation into the accident.

