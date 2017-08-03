17 people yet to be evacuated after over 60 people in difficulty on Northern Ireland mountains: report

More than 60 Army cadets are in difficulty Wednesday on Northern Ireland's Mourne Mountains, with emergency services trying to carry out rescue operation and 46 people rescued, Sky News reported.



According to the report, mountain rescue teams pull 46 people off the site but 17 are yet to be evacuated after helicopters were grounded.



The cadets, aged between 12 and 17, got into difficulties in bad weather in the Mourne Mountains, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.



Northern Ireland Coastguard said three rescue helicopters, three rescue teams and two senior officers are involved in the operation.



The Coastguard posted on Facebook that all members of the group had been accounted for. Some required treatment for minor injuries.



"PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service contacted UK Coastguard just before 12 pm today requesting assistance after receiving several reports that a large number of people were in difficulty after being caught out in inclement weather," the Coastguard said.



The Ambulance Service has declared it as a major incident. The Northern Ireland Ambulance said 16 of the group are suffering from hypothermia and some had suffered minor injuries.



10 accident and emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and Mountain Rescue went to the scene.



Ken Johnston, chief press officer with the ministry of defence, Northern Ireland, said: "We had a number of young people from England attending an Army Cadet Force camp in Northern Ireland.



"This morning they were in the Mourne Mountains when that atrocious weather swept in. A decision was taken to withdraw as the weather and rain, wind continued."



A Mourne Mountain Rescue spokesman said only a small number of people required assistance - for ankle injuries from slipping on stones and exposure to the poor weather conditions.



Young people from Middlesbrough were at their annual camp in Northern Ireland, carrying out adventure training and cultural visits.

