Xiaomi's flagship smartphone available for pre-order in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi second largest mobile operator Robi's e-commerce portal, Robi Shop, is offering a unique opportunity for customers to pre-order leading Chinese mobile brand Xiaomi's latest flagship device Mi6.



This pre-order facility is exclusively available with Robi Shop in Bangladesh, said Robi Axiata Limited, a joint venture of Axiata Group Berhad (Malaysia), Bharti Airtel Limited (India) and NTT DoCoMo Inc. (Japan), on Wednesday.



The customers making the pre-order through Robi Shop will enjoy a two-year warranty and get additional Mi Band 2 for free, it said.



Furthermore, it said the customers will also get 10GB internet data.



The Mi6 comes with 5.15-inch screen having 1,080-pixel display that ensures crystal clear image for the users.



The device is equipped with 4x2.45 GHz Octa-core Processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Chipset. In addition, the 6GB RAM guarantees superior performance than the contemporary devices available at the moment.



Besides, photography enthusiasts are going to love the Picture Perfect dual camera feature of the Xiaomi Mi6 handset that comes with 12MP (front) and 8MP (back) camera.



Xiaomi Mi6's is priced here at 44,990 taka (about 543 US dollars).



According to a Robi statement, delivery will start on Aug. 8.

