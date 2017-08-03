China eyes stronger economic, trade cooperation among BRICS countries

BRICS countries should enhance cooperation in economy and trade by paying attention to their respective advantages, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
said Wednesday.
Wang made the remarks when meeting with heads of foreign delegations attending the seventh Meeting of the BRICS Trade Ministers as well as representatives from international organizations.
He called on BRICS countries to expand the scale of trade, increase policy transparency, boost mutual investment and safeguard the multilateral trade system.
"Cooperation opportunities arise from persistent cooperation," Wang said, stressing that more and more opportunities would emerge during the cooperation process.
Noting that the economy and trade played the roles of a "ballast stone" and "propeller" in BRICS cooperation, Wang said China would work with other BRICS countries to make a success of the BRICS Summit to be held in Xiamen in September.