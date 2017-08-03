84 insurgents killed in Afghanistan within day: gov't

About 84 militants have been killed and 74 others injured amid military operations in different Afghan provinces, said the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.



The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched 21 cleanup operations, 22 special operations and three night raid operations in 15 of 34 Afghan provinces over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement, adding among those killed militants were three local Taliban commanders and 10 members of Haqqani militant group.



Taliban militants have yet to make comments.



Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as the security situation is getting worse across the country, but the militants responded by armed attacks and bombings.



Earlier on Wednesday, a suicide car bombing struck a NATO military convoy in southern province of Kandahar, leaving casualties, the collation forces confirmed.

