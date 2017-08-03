China issues working rules on handling public petitions

The Chinese authority that oversees the handling of public grievances has issued a document on working rules to deal with petitions.



Zhang Enxi, vice head and spokesperson of the State Bureau for Letters and Calls, said at a press conference Wednesday that the new document was expected to better ensure proper and timely solution to public appeals.



Petition agencies should transfer the appeals they received to the relevant authorities responsible, according to the document,



However, that does not mean that the petition agencies should simply act as a "reception office" or as "onlookers," Zhang said.



He said that the agencies could carry out supervision or hold relevant authorities or personnel accountable in cases where responsible parties failed to perform their duties or solve petitions.



Petition agencies may also organize consultation meetings if a petition involves multiple authorities.



According to Zhang, the new document also made it clear that cases that have been, are being or ought to be handled through judicial, arbitration or administrative review proceedings are off limits to petition handling procedures.

