Cheongsam lovers participate in show in N China's Hebei

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in the Hongshigou farmland in Shahe, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Nearly a hundred of cheongsam lovers participated in the show among various flowers on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in the Hongshigou farmland in Shahe, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Nearly a hundred of cheongsam lovers participated in the show among various flowers on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in the Hongshigou farmland in Shahe, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Nearly a hundred of cheongsam lovers participated in the show among various flowers on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in the Hongshigou farmland in Shahe, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Nearly a hundred of cheongsam lovers participated in the show among various flowers on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in the Hongshigou farmland in Shahe, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Nearly a hundred of cheongsam lovers participated in the show among various flowers on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)