Craftsmen make bamboo products in E China's county

A fan maker makes folding fans at Zhangwu Town, Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Anji County is a traditional producing area of bamboo industry. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Two old craftsmen make traditional bamboo products at a workshop in Zhangwu Town, Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Anji County is a traditional producing area of bamboo industry. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Several women weave traditional bamboo products at a workshop in Zhangwu Town, Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Anji County is a traditional producing area of bamboo industry. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People drink tea at a bamboo themed teahouse in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Anji County is a traditional producing area of bamboo industry. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People choose bamboo goods at a display room in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2017. Anji County is a traditional producing area of bamboo industry. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)