Traditional donkey race held in Croatia

A rider participates in a traditional donkey race in the village of Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 1, 2017. Riders dressed in traditional costumes ride around the village during the race which dates back to 1957. (Xinhua/Dusko Jaramaz)

A rider participates in a traditional donkey race in the village of Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 1, 2017. Riders dressed in traditional costumes ride around the village during the race which dates back to 1957. (Xinhua/Dusko Jaramaz)

Riders participate in a traditional donkey race in the village of Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 1, 2017. Riders dressed in traditional costumes ride around the village during the race which dates back to 1957. (Xinhua/Dusko Jaramaz)

Riders participate in a traditional donkey race in the village of Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 1, 2017. Riders dressed in traditional costumes ride around the village during the race which dates back to 1957. (Xinhua/Dusko Jaramaz)