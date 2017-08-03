Scenery of Rongan County attracts tourists in summer

Tourists walk on a glass-made plank road built along a cliff at Shimen Xianhu Scenic Area in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2017. The beautiful natural scenery of Rongan County attracts lots of tourists during this summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists visit the underground river on boat at Shimen Xianhu Scenic Area in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2017. The beautiful natural scenery of Rongan County attracts lots of tourists during this summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists walk through a karst cave at Shimen Xianhu Scenic Area in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2017. The beautiful natural scenery of Rongan County attracts lots of tourists during this summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists walk on a glass-made plank road built along a cliff at Shimen Xianhu Scenic Area in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2017. The beautiful natural scenery of Rongan County attracts lots of tourists during this summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)