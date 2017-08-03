Dolphin training in NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/3 9:45:09

A dolphin performs under the instruction of a trainer at Qujiang Polar Ocean Park in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Dolphins performs under the instruction of trainers at Qujiang Polar Ocean Park in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Dolphin trainer Wang Ruixue trains a dolphin at Qujiang Polar Ocean Park in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

