"Army Scout Masters" competition of Int'l Army Games

Russian soldiers climb over a fence at the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A soldier from Armenia crawls through an obstacle at the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Soldiers from Armenia runs through obstacles at the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russian soldiers climb a wall during the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A Russian soldier attends the "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A girl poses for a photo on an armored personnel carrier during the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

An Armenian soldier loads magazine before the "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

An Armenian soldier attends the "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian soldiers climb a wall during the "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

An Armenian soldier attends the "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Novosibirsk region, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2017. "Army Scout Masters" competition of the International Army Games 2017 kicked off at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School on July 30. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)