Messi wishes luck to "friend" Neymar

Lionel Messi took to social media on Wednesday to wish Neymar luck after the Brazilian announced he was leaving Barcelona after four seasons.



"It was an enormous pleasure to be able to share these years with you, my friend Neymar," Messi wrote on social media along with a video showing the pair playing together.



"I wish you a lot of luck in this new stage of your life. See you," the Argentina international added.



The post came just hours after Neymar told teammates of his decision to quit Barcelona.



His expected destination is Paris Saint-Germain, who have reportedly agreed to pay the 25-year-old's 222 million-euro release fee.



In a statement, Barcelona said: "The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."

