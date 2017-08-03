Farmers pick apples at ecological orchard in China's Yunnan

A worker packages apples at Lunhegaoshan Ecological Orchard in Luomian Town of Fumin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The total planting area of fruits in Luomian Town reached more than 4000 hectares in recent years with the net per capita income reaching 14,000 yuan by 2016. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Farmers pick apples at Lunhegaoshan Ecological Orchard in Luomian Town of Fumin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The total planting area of fruits in Luomian Town reached more than 4000 hectares in recent years with the net per capita income reaching 14,000 yuan by 2016. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

A woman picks apples at Lunhegaoshan Ecological Orchard in Luomian Town of Fumin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The total planting area of fruits in Luomian Town reached more than 4000 hectares in recent years with the net per capita income reaching 14,000 yuan by 2016. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Two farmers carry apples at Lunhegaoshan Ecological Orchard in Luomian Town of Fumin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The total planting area of fruits in Luomian Town reached more than 4000 hectares in recent years with the net per capita income reaching 14,000 yuan by 2016. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)