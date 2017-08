China Caixin service PMI dips

China's service sector growth cooled slightly in July, but remained in expansionary territory, a private survey showed Thursday.



The Caixin General Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.5 in July from June's 51.6, according to the survey conducted by financial information service provider Markit and sponsored by Caixin Media Co. Ltd.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 represents contraction.