Japan's Abe reshuffles cabinet amid waning public support, outgoing cabinet resigns en masse

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) executive lineup on Thursday in a bid to restore public faith in a scandal-mired government.



Taro Kono, former minister in charge of administrative reform, has taken over the foreign minister portfolio from Fumio Kishida.



Kishida, widely believed to be a front-runner to take charge of the ruling party in the future, will henceforth chair the party's Policy Research Council.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga retained his position as the government's top spokesperson and Finance Minister Taro Aso will continue on in his role.



Following the abrupt resignation of Tomomi Inada as defense minister last week to take responsibility for a coverup scandal involving concealing contentious activities records of Japanese troops on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, House of Representatives member Itsunori Onodera, has been handed the portfolio in a repeat of the role he held between 2012 and 2014.



The new-look cabinet comprises 13 members who have either served in the former cabinet or had previous experience in ministerial positions, and sees six new faces, with the revamped lineup aimed at restoring public trust.



The reshuffle comes a year since Abe last rejigged his cabinet and at a time when public approval ratings have sunk to their lowest since Abe retook office in 2012.



The LDP leadership and the cabinet had sparked widespread public mistrust according to a number of media polls, partly due to an influencing-peddling scandal alleging the prime minister used his position to ensure the construction of new veterinary school to be run by his friend in a special deregulated zone.



The reshuffle follows the resignation of the outgoing cabinet following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting held in Prime Minister's Official Residence earlier in the day.



The new cabinet will be formally inaugurated in an attestation ceremony to be held at the Imperial Palace later in the day.

