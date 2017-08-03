US prisoners trick guard with peanut butter to break jail

The 12th and last inmate escaping from a US prison in Alabama was caught back on Tuesday evening after two days at large. The escapees' extraordinary weapon is peanut butter which they used to accompany sandwiches.



According to James E. Underwood, the sheriff of Walker County where lies the prison, the inmates changed the numbers on the jail's exit door with the peanut paste and called a new guard to open one door of a cell.



The new guard thought he was letting an inmate back into his cell but inadvertently made open the exit door and gave 12 prisoners chance to run out.



"These people are crazy like a fox," Underwood said at a news conference on Monday.



Though the fugitives managed to overcome the razor wire fence of the jail with their orange prison uniforms and blankets, 11 of them were tracked down and caught back within 12 hours of the prison break.



Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, who was convicted with drug offenses, was the only prisoner that ran out of the county, according to the county sheriff's office statement on twitter. He was finally nabbed on Tuesday evening.



The prison would seek plans to complicate the door number in a way to avoid another peanut butter trick, however, peanut butter will remain on the inmates' menu.



"They love peanut butter sandwiches," said Underwood.

