Venezuela's Maduro swears in National Constituent Assembly

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday swore in the 545-member National Constituent Assembly (ANC) tasked to amend the Constitution.



"This constituent assembly is the hope of an entire country," Maduro said at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Poliedro de Caracas, an indoor sports arena in the capital.



The event came just days after a controversial election for the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) was held in Venezuela on Sunday.



The coalition of opposition parties boycotted the election for the ANC members amid a series of anti-government campaigns against the proposal, claiming it is a tactic of the president to consolidate power.



Maduro called for a constituent assembly in May to amend the constitution in a bid to overcome the political crisis that has paralyzed the country, which only seems to have deepened the political divisions in the South American country.



Following the swearing-in, the ANC will install itself Thursday in the legislative headquarters, home to the opposition-controlled National Assembly or congress, who has said not to vacate the building.

