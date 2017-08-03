China asks US to promptly investigate L.A. Chinese consulate shooting

China on Thursday asked the United States side to promptly investigate a shooting at the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles.



A man of Asian origin fired multiple gunshots outside the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles Tuesday morning before shooting himself dead, local police said.



The shooting, reported at about 6:00 a.m. (1300 GMT), did not injure anyone else. The man, who was in his 60s, was found dead in his vehicle parked 20 meters away from the consulate office building, according to local police.



In response to a question about the shooting, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China attaches great importance to the incident and has made solemn representations to the US side.



China has asked the US side to investigate the shooting as soon as possible, demanding that necessary actions be taken immediately to ensure the safety and security of the compound and personnel of the Consulate General, said Geng.

