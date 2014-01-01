China's army recruiters aim for more college grads

Chinese authorities are wooing more university graduates to sign on for a stint in the military, and some provincial governments have set lofty target of having college graduates make up at least 70 percent of this year's total recruits.

China's annual military services recruitment kicked off on Tuesday and will run through September 30, according to a China News Service report.

"We have set the goal of having 70 percent of the year's recruits as university graduates," a staff worker with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) recruitment department in Chengde, North China's Hebei Province, told the Global Times Wednesday, adding many other cities and provinces have all set similar recruiting targets.

Government officials in Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province also set the same target, an increase compared with last year's 55 percent, the Shaoxing Daily reported on July 23.

Recruiting campaigns aiming at college graduates shifted from winter to summer and autumn in 2013, to better line up with graduating classes.

Many southern Chinese cities, including Guangzhou and Zhuhai, in South China's Guangdong Province, have reported greater numbers of college graduates signing up for the military this year, while other local governments have meted out a host of preferential policies to attract college graduates to sign up.

Jiangchuan, in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, announced on July 20 that local college graduates would receive a 55,000 yuan ($ 8,170) bonus for serving two years in the armed forces, plus added points to their postgraduate entrance examination scores.

These graduates will also enjoy preferential policies for employment after they are discharged.



Since 2009, China has reimbursed the college tuition fees of recruits that join the PLA immediately after graduation. In 2011, China started refunding tuition fees of up to 6,000 yuan per year for college students who suspended their studies to join the military, Xinhua reported.



