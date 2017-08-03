DPRK slams US for escalating its military threat

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday slammed the United States for escalating military threat, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
The US and South Korean military officials "openly stated that it will concentrate its latest strategic assets on the vicinity of the Korean peninsula in an explicit manifestation of its intention to carry out an armed attack on the DPRK," a Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by the agency as saying.
The military adventure carried out by the United States includes conducting a joint missile launching drill together with South Korea and targeting the DPRK, said the spokesman. He added that the military threats included the US dispatching two of its B-1B strategic bombers into the air above the Korean peninsula to conduct aerial bombardment drills for 10 hours as well as waging a drill simulating the interception of the DPRK's ballistic missile and the deployment of additional THAAD
launchers in South Korea.
The second test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 by the DPRK, which was held on July 28 "was meant to send a stern warning to the US," said the spokesman. "Unfortunately, the US still thinks that its military bluff would work."
"Any form of military threat or blackmail by the US can never scare the DPRK and, on the contrary, it will only redouble the resolve of the Korean army and people to annihilate the enemy," said the spokesman.