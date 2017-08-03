Japan's Abe reshuffles cabinet, LDP lineup amid waning public support

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) executive lineup on Thursday in a bid to restore public faith in a scandal-mired government.



Taro Kono, former minister in charge of administrative reform, has taken over the foreign minister portfolio from Fumio Kishida.



Kono is the son of Yohei Kono who in 1993 as Chief Cabinet Secretary issued the landmark Kono Statement which admits the Imperial Japanese Army coerced and forcibly recruited "comfort women" to work in military brothels during World War II.



Kishida, for his part, widely believed to be a front-runner to take charge of the ruling party in the future, will henceforth chair the party's Policy Research Council.



Kishida had reportedly told Abe he wanted the senior party post, with sources adding that the experience he will gain from his new position will serve him well in a leadership push in the future.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga retained his position as the government's top spokesperson and Finance Minister Taro Aso will continue on in his role.



Following the abrupt resignation of Tomomi Inada as defense minister last week, to take responsibility for a coverup scandal involving concealing contentious activities records of Japanese troops on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, lower house member Itsunori Onodera has been handed the portfolio, in a repeat of the role he held between 2012 and 2014.



Yoshimasa Hayashi, who previously served as agriculture minister, will take over the education minister's portfolio and former environment minister Shunichi Suzuki will serve as minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.



Former LDP policy chief Toshimitsu Motegi will concurrently serve as economic revitalization minister and minister in charge of human resources development, with the latter role part of Abe's new policy initiative aimed at creating more job opportunities for seniors in Japan's rapidly aging society.



Seiko Noda, who had served as chair of the LDP General Council, was picked by Abe to serve as internal affairs minister, taking over from Sanae Takaichi.



In terms of the LDP's junior Komeito party ally, Hiroshige Seko, who serves as Economy, Trade and Industry Minister as well as minister for economic cooperation with Russia, and Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii, both retained their posts in the reshuffle.



Upper house lawmaker Masaji Matsuyama will serve as minister for promoting dynamic engagement of all citizens, and LDP lower house member Yoko Kamikawa will continue as justice minister.



The new-look cabinet comprises 13 members who have either served in the former cabinet or had previous experience in ministerial positions, and sees six new faces, with the revamped lineup aimed at restoring public trust.

