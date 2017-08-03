Montreal Olympic stadium becomes shelter for foreign asylum seekers

Montreal Olympic Stadium has become a temporary shelter for asylum seekers who have illegally crossed the US-Canada border into the province of Quebec, according to CTV news on Wednesday evening.
It's the first time the Olympic Stadium has been used to house asylum seekers after the Montreal Olympic Summer Games in 1976. Hundreds of cots have been set up in the facility.
CTV said that in a single 24-hour period from Tuesday into Wednesday, almost 300 asylum seekers crossed the border. Many of them are Haitians who fled the United States over fears that they'll be deported when an Obama-era policy expires. The policy granted them temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Canada has already seen a major influx of illegal asylum seekers this year, and the Quebec border has been the most popular crossing point.
The first half of this year saw 4,345 people cross the US-Canada border. Among them, 3,350 entered Quebec.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre voiced his warm welcome to the newcomers on his Twitter and described the influx as a "consequence" of US President Donald Trump
's immigration policies.