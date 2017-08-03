Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

So said a restaurant owner who lives in the Shichahai Lake area in Xicheng district when talking about an elderly lady who draws portraits for tourists in the area. The lady became well-known on social media when two female customers posted the portraits she drew of them online. They pointed out that the drawings look nothing like them and that they were also almost identical. The 65-year-old woman surnamed Zhang charges 10 yuan ($1.5) for each portrait, and many customers complain that their portraits look nothing like themselves. Some Net users call her a cheat and others call her a "soul artist" because of the humorous way the portraits turn out. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)