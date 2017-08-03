Figuratively speaking

2,679 - the number of parking spaces in the largest public parking lot in Beijing. Invested in by Beijing Municipal Government, the Wukesong Underground Parking Lot in Haidian district is now in trial operation, with half of the parking spaces opened for public use. The parking lot is equipped with multiple intelligent management facilities, including intelligent reverse car search, advance payment, ETC fast payment and a robot parking experience.



6,000 - the number of tourists visiting Peking University every day. During this year's summer break, lots of tourists have been attracted to one of China's finest Chinese universities. On July 28, there was a 400-meter queue outside of the university, mainly in front of Weiming Lake and the library. The university has also employed 20 percent more security guards to keep order and safety.



14.6 - the percentage of the floating population that has purchased houses in Beijing. According to a report released by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, these people have bought more than 1.2 million houses in Beijing. Most buyers are married people aged 30 to 44 with undergraduate degrees or higher. They have approximately lived in the city for 5 to 10 years with a monthly salary higher than 4,000 yuan ($594). Their site choices are often Tongzhou district or Changping district.



700 - the number of community police stations in Beijing that are now on call 24 hours a day since the end of July. To ensure safety and offer better services, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Public Security will launch the service all over the city.





