Nepali PM congratulates Pakistani counterpart

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated newly appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday.
In the message, Deuba expressed his willingness to work closely with Abbasi for further strengthening friendly relations between Nepal and Pakistan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Nepal.
Abbasi became the prime minister of Pakistan in the wake of the supreme court disqualifying former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges.
Abbasi was sworn in Tuesday evening shortly after the parliament elected him with a clear majority. He belongs to Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.