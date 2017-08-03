Academician Huang Wei Elected as Foreign Member of Russian Academy of Sciences

On the morning of July 26th of Moscow time, the award ceremony for foreign membership of RAS (Russian Academy of Sciences) was held in Moscow. Academician Huang Wei, vice president of NPU, was invited to the ceremony to accept the membership certificate. Academician Sergey M. Aldoshin, vice president and acting president of RAS, Academician Valery V. Lunin, Dean of Faculty of Chemistry of Moscow State University, Director of the Division of Chemistry and Materials Science RAS, awarded the membership certificate to HuangWei and gave him the academician medal.



At the ceremony, Academician Aldoshin gave a presentation of on Academician Huang's world-class pioneering and systematic achievements in organic electronics and flexible electronics, speaking highly of his great contributions to the academic exchanges between Russia and China and to the friendship between the people of the two countries. He also expressed his wishes that Academician Huang would make further contributions in his future scientific innovation.



It's known that, according to the Charter of Russian Academy of Sciences, the recruitment for RAS members and correspondent members is held every three years. Since 1958, when Guo Moruo, then President of Chinese Academy of Sciences, became a foreign member of the Academy of Sciences of USSR, a total of 19 Chinese scholars have been elected as foreign members of RAS, including the famous linguist Mr. Lv Shuxiang, famous geologist Mr. Li Siguang, Mr. Song Jian, former Director of State Science and Technology Commission, Mr. Zhou Guangzhao and Lu Yongxiang, both of whom were former Presidents of CAS, Mr. Bai Chunli, current President of CAS. And this time, Academician Huang was elected as a foreign member of RAS for being the founder of flexible electronics and an eminent scientist in chemistry and materials science. In October 2016, Academician Huang passed three rounds of secret ballot in RAS General Assembly and finally was elected by a unanimous vote. However, for business reasons, Academician Huang failed to be present at the Assembly to accept the certificate for foreign membership and receive congratulations. As Academician Huang is on a academic visit in Russia to attend the Sixth Conference on Advanced Functional Materials and Devices this year, RAS took the opportunity to hold the special ceremony to award the certificate to him.









