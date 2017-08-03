Public concern about Shanghai’s 24-hour parks continues

For a metropolis like Shanghai, parks with green areas are quite important. In addition to serving as "urban lungs" that can purify the air and breathe new oxygen back into our atmosphere, they are ideal places where locals can exercise, socialize and play.According to a list published by local authorities this year, 133 parks in Shanghai extended their opening hours this summer to better serve residents, among which 43 will stay open 24 hours a day.In fact, century-old Zhongshan Park in Changning district, one of the most popular in the city, has been welcoming visitors 24/7 since last summer. People come and go at all hours at their pleasure. However, complaints and controversies about the around-the-clock operations of this park continue.Several local and foreign visitors recently shared their ideas on this issue with the Global Times.Liu takes a stroll with his wife in the park almost every night. "Usually we come here after dinner and walk around for a while. It is too hot in the daytime, so I prefer to come out after 8 pm and stay longer, chatting with my friends."He doesn't feel unsafe in the park. "Shanghai is very safe, so is this park. And guards are patrolling all the time," said Liu, adding that it is good to stay open 24 hours, as people have different time schedules.As the economy develops and environmental problems worsen, many people are now pursuing a low-carbon life. Yu, a young man living nearby, said he comes to Zhongshan Park to go running after 11 pm every night. "I have a very busy life and I am only available late at night to do exercises to relax myself. This park is quiet, safe and spacious, which is a perfect place for me," he said."But I don't think it is necessary to keep the park open all day, as it costs too much in resources and manpower," he said. "This is not environmentally friendly at all. People do have different requirements, but as I could see, there are only several people here after midnight. It would be better to extend opening till midnight and reopen early in the morning."Dark cornersCook from the United States agrees with Yu. He comes to the park for running now and then after work. "The park is perfect as it is big enough and I would like to breathe some fresh air in the greed lands," said Cook."However, I don't think it is possible to make everyone happy, not to mention at the cost of so many resources such as security, electricity and maintenance. People can make arrangements according to the opening hours of the park. Maybe the park can change each season based on the flow rate of visitors," he added.Qi, walking with her husband and baby daughter occasionally in the park, doesn't feel good about the 24-hour operation either. "I know they have surveillance cameras here and even a sound emergency system. But I still don't think it is safe to hang around late at night. The landscape is a bit complicated and the light is too dark," she said. "There could be some perpetrators hidden in dark corners."Tian, 55, who takes care of her grandson in the daytime, comes to the park at night on a regular basis. She said she likes to do brisk walking. "The temperature is quite high recently and the air conditioner makes me uncomfortable. I would like to come out of my house and walk for sweating," said Tian, who believes sweating can help expel toxins in the body.Tian is not worried about the opening time or safety of the park. But she said she has concerns about many uncivilized behaviors. "I saw people urinating against a tree, which is embarrassing. When spring comes, some people steal the flowers, as it is dark at night, no one would notice," she said.Francois, traveling between Shanghai and France frequently for business trips, stays in a hotel nearby. "I come to the park quite often. I can see there are many people walking or running in the park very late in the evening. It is safe and tidy here," he said."I am not sure if there will be many visitors late at night. But I do believe there will be a better way to balance people's needs and the resource cost," said Francois. "Maybe, the park could fence up some area and leave somewhere for those who need to take activities at midnight."

Zhongshan Park park-goers at nighttime



Photos: CFP