China's first peacekeeping helicopter deployed for UN operations in Sudan

The first UN peacekeeping helicopter unit from China made its first flight at Sudan's Khartoum International Airport on August 1, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Four MI-171 helicopters have been deployed from China to South Sudan and peacekeeping troops will carry out tasks such as air patrols, transporting forces and rescue operation. (Photo/Xinhua)

