Dunhuang tourist site attracts 25,000 visitors daily

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/8/3 17:10:52

Tourists visit the Crescent Spring and Singing-Sand Dunes scenic spot in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 25,000 people visit the tourist attraction each day during the peak summer period. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Binyin)



 

Tourists ride camels at the Crescent Spring and Singing-Sand Dunes scenic spot in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 25,000 people visit the tourist attraction each day during the peak summer period. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Binyin)



 

Posted in: CHINA
