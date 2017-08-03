Elderly man makes his fortune by raising giant salamanders in cave

Tang Chuanquan attends to the giant salamanders he raises in an abandoned iron mine in Jurong City, East China's Jiangsu Province. Tang had a net income of 360,000 yuan ($53,500) last year from his giant salamander underground farming operation, where the darkness and clean water provide a good environment for the species. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xueman)

