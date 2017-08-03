Indonesia deports Chinese nationals implicated in cyber fraud

Indonesian authorities deported Chinese nationals on Thursday involved in a cyber fraud ring following their arrests at multiple points in the country.



A Jakarta police detective said that a total of 143 Chinese nationals were deported to a Chinese city from Jakarta international airport, using Chinese airlines.



Those arrested would immediately be taken under the custody of the Chinese police soon after they arrive at the Chinese airport.



"They were indicated of working under the same network," Deputy Chief Jakarta Police Detectives for General Crime Didik Sugiarto said at the airport in Jakarta as the Chinese nationals were being deported.



They wore blue, orange and pink T-shirts, indicating different locations of their arrests in Indonesia.



The Indonesian police arrested them in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali over the weekend after obtaining a tip from Chinese police.



Didik said the Indonesian police were still detaining four people from China's Taiwan, and one Malaysia national related to the gang's operation in Indonesia.



Police also detained five Indonesians implicated in the bogus operation.



"Those Indonesians worked as domestic helpers, drivers and translators for the gang," Didik said.



Investigations against the detainees are underway in Jakarta police headquarters.



It is reported that the gang had amassed some 450 million US dollars during their operation in Indonesia since late last year. They extorted money from people in China embroiled in legal cases.

