PLA Daily calls for withdrawal of trespassing Indian border troops

The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) flagship newspaper Thursday called for the immediate withdrawal of Indian border troops trespassing in China, warning India not to harbor any illusions about the Chinese military's resolve to defend its territory.



"The Chinese government will make no concession on territorial sovereignty, and any country should not underestimate our resolve to uphold territorial sovereignty," said a commentary in the PLA Daily.



Over 270 Indian troops crossed the Sikkim section of the China-India border and obstructed Chinese road works in the Dong Lang area (Doklam) on June 18. As of the end of July, over 40 members of the Indian military and one bulldozer remained in Chinese territory.



Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the area and will step up targeted measures, according to the commentary.



"The Chinese military does not demand a single inch of other's land and it won't give an inch of its own territory to others," it said.



The newspaper also said that the PLA would always be a strong and elite force, which was capable of winning battles at the command of the Communist Party of China.



"The Chinese people love peace," it said. "We have no intention of aggression or expansion, however, we have confidence in defeating all aggression."



"China will never allow any people, organization or political party to split any part of Chinese territory from the country at any time, in any form," the commentary said.



Peace and development have become the theme of this era, it said.



The commentary urged India to acquire a clear understanding of the general trend of the world and contribute more to regional and world peace and development, instead of acting in reverse.

