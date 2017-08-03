Chinese FM to attend ASEAN-related meetings in Philippines

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a series of foreign minister meetings from Aug. 6 to 8 in the Philippines, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced Thursday.
The meetings will be held in the capital, Manila, and include meetings between foreign ministers from China, ASEAN
, Japan and the Republic of Korea, as well as foreign minister meetings of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum, Geng said.
Wang, invited by Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, will also attend activities marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN.
The Philippines currently holds the rotating chair of ASEAN.