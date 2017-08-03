Authority issues notice on garbage sorting

Shanghai City Management & Administration Execution Bureau issued a compulsory notice on Wednesday to order the property management company of Shanghai Landmark Department Store in Huangpu district to implement garbage sorting.



It is regarded as the first action since Shanghai implemented a trash sorting system among public institutions and enterprises earlier this year. Law enforcement officers found a trash bin for wet garbage filled with dry garbage and recyclables on the ground floor of the building.



The company was ordered to correct their practice before 2 pm on August 4. The officers said that if they refused, they will be fined up to 1,000 yuan ($148.75).





