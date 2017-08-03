TV reporter gets punched in the face by a drunk in Moscow

Photo: screengrab from sputniknews.com

A Russian TV reporter ended up getting assaulted by a drunken man while filming a live report from Gorky Park in Moscow during the Airborne Troops Day celebration.A journalist for the Russian channel NTV was reporting live from Gorky Park on airborne forces vets celebrating their annual holiday, when he was suddenly accosted by a random drunk.The burly interloper, who apparently wasn't an airborne forces' veteran at all, walked in front of the camera and started screaming obscenities.When the journalist politely asked the intruder to keep it down, the latter suddenly punched the reported in the face and wandered away while grumbling menacingly.The assailant was quickly caught and detained by police; it also appears that the reporter did not suffer from any injuries during the altercation.