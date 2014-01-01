China conducts random check on Internet to shut down illegal websites

China conducted an exercise involving a random check on Net users and has asked websites to submit their user information, a move meant to shut down illegal websites.

The Ministry of Public Security's (MPS) Internet police held the exercise Thursday afternoon, randomly selecting IP addresses and asking the websites to submit information on the IP addresses, including their ID numbers and contact information, a customer service operator at Yien Technology, an IT company based in Central China's Henan Province, said on Thursday.

Aside from Yien, operators from Very Cloud, a Jiangsu-based network provider and another Beijing-based IT company also confirmed the exercise.

"The exercise was held from 2:00pm to 5:30 pm on Thursday, and users were randomly picked from all provinces," an employee surnamed Xu from Very Cloud said, adding that websites who fail to provide the required information would be shut down.

The customer service operator at Yien Technology added that the move is targeted at VPNs and illegal websites, such as pornography websites, to create a clean and healthy Internet environment.

MPS gave no reply to the Global Times on the exercise as of the press time.

Zhang Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said at a press conference in July that to better regulate the Internet, the MIIT issued a regulation in January to remove businesses which had set up or rented VPNs to carry out cross-border operations but failed to get the required approval or certification.

Zhang stressed that some foreign companies or multinational enterprises who need to use VPN for business purposes can rent special lines from telecommunication operators that legally provide such services, and that the regulation will not affect their normal operations.



