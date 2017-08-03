‘Seize the moment’

Tourists walk near the Eiffel Tower at the Palais de Chaillot on July 26. Photo: CFP

A police vehicle is seen parked outside the Sacre-Cœur Basilica at La Butte Montmartre in Paris, where police security has been increased for the summer tourist season on July 21. Photo: CFP

A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France on July 31. Photo: CFP

'The world has changed'

No hiding