Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









Movie lines

Black Hawk Down



黑鹰坠落



(hēiyīnɡ zhuìluò)





1. Nobody asks to be a hero, it just sometimes turns out that way.



没人想去当英雄,但有时候就成了英雄。



(méirén xiǎnɡ qù dānɡ yīnɡxiónɡ, dàn yǒushíhòu jiù chénɡ le yīnɡxiónɡ.)





2. They have no jobs, no food, no education, no future.



他们没有工作,没有食物,无法接受教育,无法拥有未来。



(tāmen méiyǒu ɡōnɡzuò, méiyǒu shíwù, wúfǎ jiēshòu jiàoyù, wúfǎ yōnɡyǒu wèilái.)





3. If we don't hold down this city, we are gonna have 100 caskets to fill by morning.



如果我们不守住这个城市,明天早上的时候我们只能留下一百具尸体。



(rúɡuǒ wǒmen bù shǒuzhù zhèɡè chénɡshì, mínɡtiān zǎoshànɡ de shíhou wǒmen zhǐnénɡ liúxià yībǎi jù shītǐ.)





4. Only the dead have seen the end of war.



只有死去的人才见到过战争的尽头。



(zhǐyǒu sǐqù de rén cái jiàndào ɡuò zhànzhēnɡ de jìntóu.)





5. You Americans don't smoke anymore. You live long, dull and uninteresting lives.



你们美国人已经不抽烟了。你们会过一个漫长、枯燥、无趣的人生。



(nǐmen měiɡuórén yǐjīnɡ bù chōuyān le. nǐmen huì ɡuò yīɡè mànchánɡ、kūzào、wúqù de rénshēnɡ.)