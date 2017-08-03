Happy birthday:



Your constant pursuit of self improvement is commendable. This weekend will prove to be a great time to expand your mind and interests. The knowledge and experience you gain will help make you a much sought after commodity. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 12, 14.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Conflicts will very easily escalate out of control if you are not extra careful with how you speak about things. Diplomacy will be the key when dealing with others this weekend. A work issue will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This weekend should be able letting your creative side out. Plan activities that will motivate and inspire not only yourself, but others as well. An unusual encounter will spark your appetite for excitement. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Instead of trying to stick to a busy schedule, it may be more sensible to just let everything fall apart and then play things by ear. A family get-together will prove extremely entertaining. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your amazing, fiery energy is pushing you in bold new directions. There won't be much you can't accomplish if you push yourself to the limit this weekend. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Like will call to like this weekend. Maintaining a positive attitude will attract good fortune your way. This will prove to be the perfect time to bring a little more romance into your relationship. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You desire to not be hurt again means you are wary of romantic relationships. But you will only be hurting yourself more by denying yourself a chance to love. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't be afraid to reveal what you really think. Those close to you would rather hear a difficult truth, than not know what is going on inside your head and heart. An unexpected opportunity will allow you to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although you may be in a hurry, it will backfire if you put too much pressure on the people in your life. Sometimes a more hands-off approach will better get you what you want. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not be afraid to put your needs first this weekend. You have worked hard this week and deserve this well-earned break. Social activities will help you recharge your spiritual batteries. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will face negative repercussions if you focus too much time and effort on work-related matters. It's the weekend! Go ahead and relax for once. Work will still be there for you come Monday. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will experience troubling times if you get into a disagreement with someone. Talking to an outsider about your concerns will give you an interesting perspective regarding how to rectify the situation. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A chat with a friend will lead to an interesting opportunity. It's time for you to let down your guard and dive into subjects that you normally would find uncomfortable to talk about. ✭✭✭



