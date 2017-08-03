Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/3 19:35:33

puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Dampens

  5 Like the runt of the litter

 10 Consort of the King of Siam

 14 Bubble bath ingredient

 15 White house way up north

 16 Aluminum product in the kitchen

 17 Opening on a one-armed bandit

 18 Honestly

 19 Part of anangler's gear

 20 2,640 feet, to a miler

 23 Give a loud speech to many

 24 Become broader

 25 "Charlie's Angel" Ladd

 28 Peruse a book

 30 Type of male deer

 31 Raccoon's cousin

 33 That lady

 36 Sunday after the Sunday you sing, "Auld Lang Syne"

 40 Opposite of "to"

 41 Major blood vessel

 42 Starting number of baseball players

 43 Beatles hit "Hey ___"

 44 Rinse and spin

 46 Consumed

 49 As expected

 51 Almost midnight

 57 "Golden Rule" preposition

 58 French river valley

 59 In a short time

 60 Agendum, e.g.

 61 Goals for telemarketers

 62 Caustic etcher

 63 Funeral fire

 64 Board used by a manicurist

 65 Young Brits during the Who's rise

DOWN

  1 Clean

  2 Legendary Fitzgerald

  3 Thing for a carpenter

  4 Present, as a proposal

  5 "Where" attachment

  6 Beautiful wading bird

  7 Outwit, as a posse

  8 Songs for one person

  9 Santa's sackful

 10 Fearful

 11 "With ___ in sight"

 12 Female relative of 47-Down

13 Wrench type

 21 Audition (with "out")

 22 Clemens' pseudonym

 25 Toque wearer

 26 Scalp production

 27 "Cogito, ___ sum"

 28 Prince in India

 29 Airport info, informally

 31 Apple center

 32 Many times, old-style

 33 "___, Caesar!"

 34 Atlantic eagle

 35 Some strong whiskeys

 37 Provoke with words

 38 Handy mortar trough

 39 Finger-pointer on a poster

 43 "Ol' Man River" composer Kern

 44 Overly adorable

 45 Swerve, at sea

 46 Provide with weaponry

 47 Certain female family member (Var.)

 48 Spud

 49 Serving a purpose

 50 Angrier

 52 "What ___ could I do?"

 53 Travel from place to place

 54 Batty, south of the border

 55 "___ where prohibited"

 56 Wraps up

solution



 



