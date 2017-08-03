puzzle









ACROSS



1 Dampens



5 Like the runt of the litter



10 Consort of the King of Siam



14 Bubble bath ingredient



15 White house way up north



16 Aluminum product in the kitchen



17 Opening on a one-armed bandit



18 Honestly



19 Part of anangler's gear



20 2,640 feet, to a miler



23 Give a loud speech to many



24 Become broader



25 "Charlie's Angel" Ladd



28 Peruse a book



30 Type of male deer



31 Raccoon's cousin



33 That lady



36 Sunday after the Sunday you sing, "Auld Lang Syne"



40 Opposite of "to"



41 Major blood vessel



42 Starting number of baseball players



43 Beatles hit "Hey ___"



44 Rinse and spin



46 Consumed



49 As expected



51 Almost midnight



57 "Golden Rule" preposition



58 French river valley



59 In a short time



60 Agendum, e.g.



61 Goals for telemarketers



62 Caustic etcher



63 Funeral fire



64 Board used by a manicurist



65 Young Brits during the Who's rise

DOWN



1 Clean



2 Legendary Fitzgerald



3 Thing for a carpenter



4 Present, as a proposal



5 "Where" attachment



6 Beautiful wading bird



7 Outwit, as a posse



8 Songs for one person



9 Santa's sackful



10 Fearful



11 "With ___ in sight"



12 Female relative of 47-Down



13 Wrench type



21 Audition (with "out")



22 Clemens' pseudonym



25 Toque wearer



26 Scalp production



27 "Cogito, ___ sum"



28 Prince in India



29 Airport info, informally



31 Apple center



32 Many times, old-style



33 "___, Caesar!"



34 Atlantic eagle



35 Some strong whiskeys



37 Provoke with words



38 Handy mortar trough



39 Finger-pointer on a poster



43 "Ol' Man River" composer Kern



44 Overly adorable



45 Swerve, at sea



46 Provide with weaponry



47 Certain female family member (Var.)



48 Spud



49 Serving a purpose



50 Angrier



52 "What ___ could I do?"



53 Travel from place to place



54 Batty, south of the border



55 "___ where prohibited"



56 Wraps up





solution





