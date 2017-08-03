puzzle
ACROSS
1 Dampens
5 Like the runt of the litter
10 Consort of the King of Siam
14 Bubble bath ingredient
15 White house way up north
16 Aluminum product in the kitchen
17 Opening on a one-armed bandit
18 Honestly
19 Part of anangler's gear
20 2,640 feet, to a miler
23 Give a loud speech to many
24 Become broader
25 "Charlie's Angel" Ladd
28 Peruse a book
30 Type of male deer
31 Raccoon's cousin
33 That lady
36 Sunday after the Sunday you sing, "Auld Lang Syne"
40 Opposite of "to"
41 Major blood vessel
42 Starting number of baseball players
43 Beatles hit "Hey ___"
44 Rinse and spin
46 Consumed
49 As expected
51 Almost midnight
57 "Golden Rule" preposition
58 French river valley
59 In a short time
60 Agendum, e.g.
61 Goals for telemarketers
62 Caustic etcher
63 Funeral fire
64 Board used by a manicurist
65 Young Brits during the Who's rise
DOWN
1 Clean
2 Legendary Fitzgerald
3 Thing for a carpenter
4 Present, as a proposal
5 "Where" attachment
6 Beautiful wading bird
7 Outwit, as a posse
8 Songs for one person
9 Santa's sackful
10 Fearful
11 "With ___ in sight"
12 Female relative of 47-Down
13 Wrench type
21 Audition (with "out")
22 Clemens' pseudonym
25 Toque wearer
26 Scalp production
27 "Cogito, ___ sum"
28 Prince in India
29 Airport info, informally
31 Apple center
32 Many times, old-style
33 "___, Caesar!"
34 Atlantic eagle
35 Some strong whiskeys
37 Provoke with words
38 Handy mortar trough
39 Finger-pointer on a poster
43 "Ol' Man River" composer Kern
44 Overly adorable
45 Swerve, at sea
46 Provide with weaponry
47 Certain female family member (Var.)
48 Spud
49 Serving a purpose
50 Angrier
52 "What ___ could I do?"
53 Travel from place to place
54 Batty, south of the border
55 "___ where prohibited"
56 Wraps up
solution