New flat owner renovates, told he moved into wrong apartment

A Shaanxi Province man and his family were enjoying their newly purchased home, only to find that they had moved into the wrong apartment.



The man, surnamed Chen, said he spent 238,000 yuan ($35,404) on apartment 603, a 99-square-meter space in the block in November.



He had already started renovating and been in the apartment for about 20 days when the property management agency informed him he had been living in someone else's flat.



According to the agency, all the apartment numbers had been wrongly labeled.



Chen had been living in what was supposed to be unit 602, a slightly larger apartment that belonged to his neighbor, surnamed Jia.



"A locksmith had opened the apartment for me when I first got the house," Chen said. "I renovated according to the door number, now it's someone else's apartment," he said.



Chen is now demanding that Jia compensate him for the renovations. The mix-up has not been resolved.



Chinese Business View

