Furious customer takes revenge for bad haircut with daily poop parcels

A Shandong Province man who was so dissatisfied with his haircut that he made daily deliveries of human feces to the barber shop that gave it to him is in police custody.



The poop slinger was apprehended after the shop's owner made a stink about it to police, Beijing Times reported.



"It's so disgusting. I had to clean it up myself," the owner of the barbershop surnamed Zhang said.



Surveillance video shows the man passing by on a motorbike and dropping a bag of the brown stuff outside the shop's front door.



Caught brown-handed, the man told local police officers that he was taking revenge for a bad haircut he got at the shop.



The suspect was handed nine days in detention and a fine of 500 yuan ($75), the paper reported.



"I don't want an apology," the owner Zhang said. "If I knew he was a customer I would've just warned him instead of calling the police."



Beijing Times

