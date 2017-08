Meituan-Dianping to raise up to $5b

Chinese Internet firm Meituan-Dianping, backed by Tencent Holdings Group, is in talks with prospective investors to raise $3 billion to $5 billion, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.



The financing round, for which Meituan is in talks with several global institutional investors, would likely value the start-up at about $25 billion to $30 billion.