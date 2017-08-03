Foxconn anticipates more US investment

Multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn may come up with more investment in the US, following the company's recent $10 billion investment in the US state of Wisconsin.



The company, which is also a major contractor for Apple Inc, said that the investment in Wisconsin will be the first of a series of facilities that it will build in several states, according to a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday. The target is to build a robust electronics ecosystem in the US.



The next project might be in Dane County, a second site in the state, the newspaper USA Today reported, citing knowledgeable sources.



However, the company said in the statement that there are no final plans as yet.

