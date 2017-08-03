Figuratively Speaking

Global Times Published: 2017/8/3
10%

Global gold demand in the second quarter was 953 tons, a fall of 10 percent year-on-year: World Gold Council



4b yuan

Ant Financial said customers have avoided more than 4 billion yuan in bike rental deposits.

$85.3b

Sino-African trade in H1 reached $85.3 billion, a year-on-year gain of 19 percent: Ministry of Commerce.

40.7%

The profit of nonferrous metal enterprises reached 212.83 billion yuan in 2016, a gain of 40.7 percent.

28%

Adidas said sales in China in the second quarter of 2017 increased 28 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

