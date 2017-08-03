iBooster manufacturing base

Bosch said that it has broken ground in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province for its first iBooster manufacturing base in the Asia-Pacific region, to meet growing demand for automated and electrified driving in China. With a total investment of 770 million yuan ($114.52 billion), the new manufacturing base will cover an area of about 22,000 square meters, and start manufacturing operations in 2019.



The iBooster is a vacuum-independent, and electromechanical, brake booster that can be used in all powertrain solutions with many additional benefits.



The base in Nanjing will apply Bosch 4.0 solutions for quick responses to market changes and improved production efficiency.

