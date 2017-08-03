Lao-Chinese JV building refinery

The construction of Laos' first oil refinery in the Saysettha Comprehensive Development Zone of the capital Vientiane is expected to be completed in mid-2018.



The refinery is expected to have an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of oil, the Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Thursday.



The project began in 2014 as an investment of the Lao-China Dongyan Petrochemical Co, a joint venture between China's Yunnan Dongyan Industrial, which holds 75 percent of its shares, the Lao State Fuel Company with 20 percent and the Lao-China Joint Investment with 5 percent.



The refinery will be among the nation's largest industrial enterprises, supplying about 60 percent of the fuel used in Laos.



The project has been 40 percent completed so far, KPL reported.



The oil refinery project involves the construction of three buildings, 16 oil tanks which have a total storage capacity of 80 million liters.

