Leone to take on Fernandes in Macao

Undefeated Andrew Leone of the US vowed Thursday to extend his winning record as he is poised to challenge One Championship's longest-reigning bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil on Saturday in Macao.



"It's all about winning fights, not losing fights," the 30-year-old said at a press conference. "I want to keep doing what I am doing right now and continue to grow."



Injuries excluded Leone from the cage since February 2016, but a fully ­recovered Leone is looking forward to the stiff test.



"I respect him [Fernandes], but I also look for my own opportunity [of becoming a champion]," he said.



Fernandes, now 37 and enjoying a 12-bout winning streak, could achieve a record seventh title defense on Saturday if he could manage the storm from Leone.



He said he is excited to defend his title against a "worthy" challenger and look forward to facing "the best Andrew Leone" in the cage.



"I am never the best. I always have something to improve," said the Brazilian. "The moment I think I can do better for myself, I set out to be a positive person and always seek to improve."



Fernandes, a Brazilian jiujitsu black belt with heavy hands and sharp kicks, took the interim bantamweight world championship in May 2013 by defeating former Shooto Featherweight champion Koetsu Okazaki of Japan via a unanimous decision.



Later in October that year, he became the undisputed bantamweight champion after besting then titleholder Kim Soo-chul of South Korea.



He went on to clean out the division by defeating Finnish grappler Toni ­Tauru, Kevin Belingon and most ­recently, Australian Reece McLaren, to retain his world title.



The Brazilian, dubbed "The Flash," credits his success to his solid preparations.



"Confidence in my training is more important," said Fernandes. "I don't only train hard, I train smart. I try to peak just before the fight."



Before the main event at the Cotai Arena on Saturday night, Kazakhstan's Kairat Akhmetov, One Championship's flyweight world champion, will take on interim champion Adriano Moraes of Brazil in the flyweight title unification bout. The Kazakh was sidelined due to a back injury while Moraes scored two wins to gain a title shot against Akhmetov.



"I am hungry and long for a fight," said Akhmetov. "I am in high spirits and eagerly waiting for the fight."



The duo was engaged in a bout in Beijing back in November 2015, when Akhmetov defeated then champion Moraes through a split decision.



"This time it is not just about a championship," Moraes said of the rematch. "The loss has given me too much in terms of learning and growth. When you lose a fight, you gain other things."



Saturday will see China's Chen Lei take on Saiful Merican of Malaysia in a bantamweight bout in Macao, following the only female bout between Rika Ishige of Thailand and Jamari Torres of the Philippines.



