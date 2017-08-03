Pompey have new owner

Former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner has completed his takeover of English third-tier club Portsmouth, he announced Thursday. Eisner's Tornante Company has been conducting due diligence since May and is believed to have paid 5.67 million pounds ($7.44 million) to buy the club.



Portsmouth were saved from going out of business in 2013 when the Pompey Supporters Trust purchased 48.5 percent of the club's shares.



Portsmouth won League Two last season and begin their League One campaign at home to Rochdale on Saturday.



The south-coast club won the FA Cup in 2008 and were in the Premier League as recently as 2010, only for ­financial problems to send them tumbling down the English league system.

